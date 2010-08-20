Do you want to win a Bobbi Brown Gift?

See More

Enter for a chance to win a Bobbi Brown Gift

We all have health and beauty questions, even our beauty-and-lifestyle expert Bobbi Brown does! This month, give Bobbi your best advice, and you could win a goodie bag of Bobbi Brown beauty products (approximate value: $150). To enter for a chance to win, visit Health.com/beauty-rehab and, in 50 words or less answer this month's question: "I'm starving when I get home after going out for a drink. Does anyone have a suggestion for what to eat so I don't eat everything?"

No purchase necessary. Purchasing does not improve your chances of winning. Visit Health.com/beauty-rehab-rules to answer Bobbi and see official rules. Contest begins August 20, 2010 at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time (ET), and all entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. (ET) on September 23, 2010. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia age 21 or older at the time of entry. Void where prohibited by law.

 



First Name
Last Name
E-mail
Address
Address 2
City
State
Zip Code
Day Phone
In 50 words or less answer this month's question: "I'm starving when I get home after going out for a drink. Does anyone have a suggestion for what to eat so I don't eat everything?"

• Privacy Policy • Terms of Service

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up