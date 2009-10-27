Enter to Win a Jillian Michaels Package

Getting in shape is easy with this pack of Jillian Michaels get-fit products. One Health reader will win her book, Master Your Metabolism, as well as a set of her latest DVDs and Wii game. To enter, tell us in 50 words or less why you want to get in shape.



No purchase necessary. Contest begins October 27, 2009 at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time (ET), and all entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. ET on November 23, 2009. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia age 18 or older at the time of entry. Void where prohibited by law. Read the complete rules here.