Do You Deserve a Spa Vacation?

See More

Enter to Win a Trip and Makeover

Whole Being Enhancement is giving one Health reader the chance to win an all-expenses-paid spa trip. The winner will receive three nights at the Encantado Resort & Spa in Santa Fe, New Mexico, round-trip airfare, free dinners and spa treatments, and consultations from top medical professionals. To enter, tell us below in 200 words or less why you deserve this spa trip and makeover.

No purchase necessary. Contest begins October 27, 2009 at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time (ET), and all entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. ET on November 23, 2009. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia age 19 or older at the time of entry. Void where prohibited by law. the complete rules, click here.

encantado-spa

First Name Last Name

Email Address: Daytime Phone:

Address:

Address 2:

City: State: ZipCode

Tell us in 200 words or less why you deserve this spa trip and makeover:


• Privacy Policy

Our Experts (Clockwise from top left): Dr. Bill Benda, Frances Largeman-Roth, Sara Ivanhoe, and Sara Altchul.

Ask the Natural Living Expert

Seperating fact from myth when it comes to organic food and alternative remedies is hard to do. That's why we created our new Natural Living center. Wondering if that organic banana really worth the extra money? Want to know exactly what homeopathy is? If you’re confused about what environmentally-friendly paint to put on your walls or want to know if organic beauty products are better for you, ask our team of experts.

This Week’s Hot Topics:

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up