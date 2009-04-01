Our May Cover Contest

See More

Our May Cover Contest
Tell us in 50 words or less your best tip for taking care of yourself. If your entry is chosen by our judges, you could win a May Health magazine cover signed by Mariska Hargitay and Joyful Nuddle, a plush blanket with arm slots created for the Joyful Heart Foundation.

The Joyful Nuddle is also being sold for $88 at the JoyfulHeartFoundation.org; 50 percent of net proceds support Joyful Heart programs.

No purchase necessary. This contest begins April 28, 2009, at 12:01 Central Time (CT), and entries must be received by 11:59 CT on May 31, 2009. You must be 21 or older and a legal U.S. resident to enter. For the complete rules, click here.

Email address

First Name

Last Name

Day Phone

City State

What's your best tip for staying healthy?


• Privacy Policy

 

Our Experts (Clockwise from top left): Dr. Bill Benda, Frances Largeman-Roth, Sara Ivanhoe, and Sara Altchul.

Ask the Natural Living Expert

Seperating fact from myth when it comes to organic food and alternative remedies is hard to do. That's why we created our new Natural Living center. Wondering if that organic banana is really worth the extra money? Want to know exactly what homeopathy is? If you’re confused about what environmentally-friendly paint to put on your walls or want to know if organic beauty products are better for you, ask our team of experts.

This Week’s Hot Topics:

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up