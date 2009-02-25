Enter for a Chance to Win

See More

Are You a Natural Beauty?
Tell us in 40 words or less your best natural beauty tip and you could win this Aveda Enbrightenment Brightening Skincare Collection, valued at $277. Just fill out the form below.

No purchase necessary. This contest begins April 1, 2009, at 12:01 Central Time (CT), and entries must be received by 11:59 CT on April 30, 2009. You must be 21 or older and a legal U.S. resident to enter. For the complete rules, click here.

Email Day Phone

First Name Last Name

City State

Your Natural Beauty Tip:
• Privacy Policy

 

Our Experts (Clockwise from top left): Dr. Bill Benda, Frances Largeman-Roth, Sara Ivanhoe, and Sara Altchul.

Ask the Natural Living Expert

Seperating fact from myth when it comes to organic food and alternative remedies is hard to do. That's why we created our new Natural Living center. Wondering if that organic banana really worth the extra money? Want to know exactly what homeopathy is? If you’re confused about what environmentally-friendly paint to put on your walls or want to know if organic beauty products are better for you, ask our team of experts.

This Week’s Hot Topics:

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up