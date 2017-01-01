Slim Down Your Recipe

See More

 

Slim It Down

Bethenny Frankel is a celebrity natural-foods chef and owner of the baked-goods company bethennybakes. The self-proclaimed health foodie, spends her days sharing her knowledge and passion for healthy living with others. One of the ways she does this is by slimming down recipes for friends and celeberities. See some of her slimmed down recipes here.

Now she's slimming down one Health reader recipe each month. Submit your favorite recipe that you want slimmed down in the form below.

Your email address:

Your recipe for Bethenny:


Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up