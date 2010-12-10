Best Fitness Buys Guidelines

Here’s how to nominate your product!

Publication Date: June 2011

(Please note that the publication date has changed from May 2011 to June 2011)

Deadline for nominations: December 10, 2010

How to enter:

Submit entries online at Health.com/fitness-entry-form

Send samples and supporting materials to:

Health magazine, 2100 Lakeshore Drive, Birmingham, AL 35209; Attn: Best Fitness Buys

Winner notification: Winners will be notified by phone in early February.

Submission guidelines: New products only. Products released before March 2010 will not be accepted. Products must be still be available in June 2011. Gender-specific items should be geared toward women.

Nomination limit: Please nominate only one product* per subcategory.

Categories: Health reserves the right to revise/eliminate categories as necessary.

*Products will not be returned

