America's Healthiest

Beauty Awards Guidelines

1) We will only consider products that launched no earlier than June 2010 and will launch no later than May 2011.

2) You cannot re-nominate a product if it is a past award winner.

3) Do not send product at this time. If your product is a finalist, we will contact you for samples at a later date.

4) Your nominations must be submitted no later than WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 15, 2010. .

5) If you have any questions, please contact Diana Cerqueira at Diana_Cerqueira@health.com.

