Food Awards Guidelines

Publication Date: October 2011

Deadline for nominations: April 8, 2011

Judging criteria:Products will be judged on taste, nutrition, convenience, and availability. Products must have been launched on or after 10/1/2010 and available for purchase in October 2011.

Winner notification: Winners will be notified in May 2011.

Submission guidelines: Limited to packaged, nationally distributed goods only.

Nomination limit:: If a product comes in multiple flavors, please select only three for submission to the awards. Health reserves the right to revise/eliminate categories as necessary

How to enter:

1. Submit entries online

2. Send press materials and three product samples to:

Health magazine

Attn: America’s Healthiest Food Awards

1271 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10020

NOTE: Please mark all packages containing perishable items.

Questions?

Send any questions to Food_Awards@timeinc.com.

