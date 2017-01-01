To enter a product, choose a category from the dropdown menu, and then fill in the form. (You must choose a category for your product to be considered!)
When complete, press the submit button. You'll be given the opportunity to enter additional products in other categories. For more information about our America’s Healthiest Food Awards program, see the 2011 America’s Healthiest Guidelines.
DEADLINE: April 8, 2011!
CHOOSE CATEGORY
Breakfast: Frozen Breakfast
Breakfast: Cereal
Breakfast: Grab-and-Go
Lunch: Grab-and-Go
Lunch: Soup
Lunch: Bread
Lunch: Cheese
Dinner: Frozen Entree
Dinner: Frozen Vegetarian Entree
Dinner: Frozen Pizza
Dinner: Quick-and-Easy Side Dish
Dinner: Frozen Appetizer
Snacks: Healthy Dip (salsa, guacamole, etc.)
Snacks: Savory Snack
Snacks: Cracker
Snacks: Snack Bar
Snacks: Nuts
Snacks: Fruity Snack
Snacks: Ice Cream
Snacks: Cookie
Snacks: Yogurt
Snacks: Ready-to-Eat Sweet (pudding/gelatin)
Beverages: Bottled Tea
Beverages: Juice
Beverages: Dairy
Beverages: Non-Dairy Alternative
Beverages: Enhanced Water
Product Name and Flavor:
Company:
When was the product introduced to the market? (Example: 12/2010)
Products must be new for 2010/2011 and available for purchase October 2011.
Contact:
Title:
Phone:
E-mail:
2nd Phone:
2nd Contact E-mail:
Where is this product available? (Check all that apply)
Kroger
Safeway
Albertsons
Ahold
Publix
Wal-Mart
Kmart
Target
Whole Foods
Other
Describe the product and what makes it the best in its category.
Do you have a press release or information sheet for this product? If so, please cut
and paste the text from that release into this box (no more than 500 words).