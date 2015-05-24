Sumo Jump Squats

It can be challenging to do cardio at home, especially if you don’t own a treadmill or elliptical machine. Plyometrics, or jump-training can blast fat and boost your heart rate without a lot of space or equipment. Here fitness expert Kristin McGee demonstrates an exercise you can do anywhere to get in shape: Sumo Jump Squat. Stand with your feet wider than hip distance apart, toes outward. Keeping your back straight, lower into a sumo squat. Make sure your knees don’t extend beyond your toes. Then jump as high as you can, arms overhead, land in a squat position and repeat for 30-60 seconds.

Health.com