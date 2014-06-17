How to Do Dumbbell Squats

For strong, lean legs, go beyond a simple squat and try using weights. In this video, Maria Menounos, author of Every Girl's Guide to Diet and Fitness, shows you how to use dumbbells for extra resistance so you can really feel the burn. Aim for 25 reps of this killer leg exercise.

Health.com
June 17, 2014

