How to Do Deadlifts

Deadlifts are ideal for strengthening muscles in your torso, hips, and legs. Remember to keep your knees slightly bent! Watch the video to see Maria Menounos, author of The EveryGirl's Guide to Diet & Fitness demonstrate how to do this move.

Health.com
June 17, 2014

