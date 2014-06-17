Watch this video to see Maria Menounos, author of The EveryGirl's Guide to Diet and Fitness, do an overhead press. This move is a great way to tone your arms and shoulders. Just remember to engage your core to keep your back straight.
How to Do an Overhead Press
