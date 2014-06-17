How to Do an Overhead Press

Watch this video to see Maria Menounos, author of The EveryGirl's Guide to Diet and Fitness, do an overhead press. This move is a great way to tone your arms and shoulders. Just remember to engage your core to keep your back straight.

See Maria Menounos' next workout move
See the full workout

Health.com
June 17, 2014

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up