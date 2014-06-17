To get the rock-hard abs you've always wanted, try this exercise from Maria Menounos, author of The EveryGirl's Guide to Diet and Fitness. Watch the video to learn how to get the most out of this core move.
How to Do the Leg Drop Workout Move
