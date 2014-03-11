Butt Exercises: Rainbow

For a lower-body burn, try this move from Brooke Burke-Charvet. It's a powerful, sweeping leg motion that targets the butt and legs. Watch the video to learn how to do this challenging, butt-blasting exercise and do your best to keep it up for up to 30 seconds.

Brooke Burke-Charvet's next workout move
See the full workout

Health.com
March 11, 2014

