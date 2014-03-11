For a sculpted, seriously sexy butt, try Brooke Burke-Charvet's favorite booty-burning move. By holding a light weight behind your knee, you'll get maximum impact in a short amount of time. Learn the exercise in this video and you'll feel the burn in your abs, butt, and hamstrings.
Butt Exercises: Booty Burn
