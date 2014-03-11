Butt Exercises: Booty Squeeze

To give your butt and abs an intense workout, try this move from Brooke Burke-Charvet. You'll use a light dumbbell to tone your thighs and the inner part of your booty. Watch the video to learn how to do this powerful, body-sculpting move.

Brooke Burke-Charvet's next workout move
See the full workout

Health.com
March 11, 2014

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up