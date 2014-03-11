Butt Exercises: Triangle Oblique

What do you really want: toned legs or rock-hard abs? With this move from Brooke Burke-Charvet, you don't have to choose! Watch the video to learn how to do this exercise which combines a leg lift with a powerful oblique crunch.

Brooke Burke-Charvet's next workout move
See the full workout

Health.com
March 11, 2014

