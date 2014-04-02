Barbecue Chicken Sandwiches

Good barbecue chicken sandwiches don't require spending hours over the grill. This chicken sandwich recipe from Cooking Light is the perfect solution for those busy weeknights. Watch the video to learn how to make our sweet and spicy barbecue sauce.

Get the recipe: Barbecue Chicken Sandwiches

Health.com
April 02, 2014

