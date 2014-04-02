Zucchini Oven Chips

Want that full-fat flavor with none of the guilt? These breaded zucchini chips taste like they're fried, but they're baked and amazingly crispy, which makes them a healthy substitute for French fries or potato chips. Watch this Cooking Light video to learn how to make this surprisingly healthy snack.

Get the recipe: Zucchini Oven Chips

Health.com
April 02, 2014

