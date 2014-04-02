Farfalle with Sausage, Cannellini Beans and Kale

Use a vegetable peeler to shave fresh Parmesan cheese on top of this rustic pasta dish featuring sun-dried tomatoes, Italian turkey sausage, and fresh kale. Watch this video from MyRecipes.com to learn how to make a satisfying weeknight dinner in 35 minutes.

Get the recipe: Farfalle with Sausage, Cannellini Beans and Kale

Health.com
April 02, 2014

