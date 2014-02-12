One-Legged Deadlift with Leg Extension and Overhead Press

Adding an extension and press to a single-leg deadlift works every muscle while improving your balance and stability. All you need (aside from motivation) is a set of dumbbells. Watch this video with Alison Sweeney and do 10 to 15 reps on each side.

Health.com
February 12, 2014

