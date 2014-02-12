Bicycle Abs With Dumbbell Pec Fly

Save some time at the gym by getting your abs and upper body working simultaneously. In this video, Alison Sweeney shows you a hybrid move to stimulate your abdominals, chest, and shoulders. If you notice your back lifting off the ground, don't lower your legs as far—this will help protect your spine. Repeat for 30 seconds to 1 minute.



