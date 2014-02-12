Knee Lift With Reverse Row

In this video, Alison Sweeney shows you a move that works your arms, back, abs, AND tush. To get the most out of this exercise, place your hands in line with your shoulders, and legs with your hips. To make it harder, put a dumbbell in the crook of your knee for added resistance. Do 12 to 15 reps on each side.

Health.com
February 12, 2014

