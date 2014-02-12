Adding a jump to the standard plank engages your core even more. Make sure to keep your pelvis steady and your back straight, as shown by Alison Sweeney in this video. Repeat for 1 minute, eventually building up to 5 minutes as you get stronger.
Alison Sweeney's next workout move
See the full workout
Plank Jacks
Adding a jump to the standard plank engages your core even more. Make sure to keep your pelvis steady and your back straight, as shown by Alison Sweeney in this video. Repeat for 1 minute, eventually building up to 5 minutes as you get stronger.