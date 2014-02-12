Plank Jacks

Adding a jump to the standard plank engages your core even more. Make sure to keep your pelvis steady and your back straight, as shown by Alison Sweeney in this video. Repeat for 1 minute, eventually building up to 5 minutes as you get stronger.

Alison Sweeney's next workout move
See the full workout

Health.com
February 12, 2014

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up