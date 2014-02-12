Sit Out

The sit out works the entire body and promotes balance and coordination. Pay close attention to Alison Sweeney's end position in this video: You should be looking up toward your raised arm. Hold for 2 seconds, then repeat on the other side. That's one rep; do 8 to 10 total.

Health.com
February 12, 2014

