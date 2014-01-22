All-Fours Leg Swing by Tracy Anderson

In this video, celebrity fitness trainer Tracy Anderson shows your how to do the All-Fours Leg Swing workout move. Keep your movements precise, and don't place your entire body weight on your elbow. This move targets the back, chest, arms, sides, glutes, and outer thighs.

See Tracy Anderson's next workout move
See the full workout

Health.com
January 22, 2014

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up