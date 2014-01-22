In this video, celebrity fitness trainer Tracy Anderson shows you how to do the Army Crawl Leg Extension workout move. To get the most out of this exercise, keep your hands under your armpits and be sure to keep your gaze down so that your neck stays in a neutral position. This move targets the shoulders, back, chest, abs, glutes, and inner thighs.
Army Crawl Leg Extension by Tracy Anderson
