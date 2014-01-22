Stretch, Bend and Kick by Tracy Anderson

In this video, celebrity fitness trainer Tracy Anderson shows you how to do the Stretch, Bend, and Kick workout move. Precision is key with this exercise, so pay close attention to each step of this move. This workout targets the chest, abs, glutes, and hamstrings.

See Tracy Anderson's next workout move
See the full workout

Health.com
January 22, 2014

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up