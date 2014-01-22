In this video, celebrity fitness trainer Tracy Anderson shows you how to do the Stretch, Bend, and Kick workout move. Precision is key with this exercise, so pay close attention to each step of this move. This workout targets the chest, abs, glutes, and hamstrings.
See Tracy Anderson's next workout move
See the full workout
Stretch, Bend and Kick by Tracy Anderson
In this video, celebrity fitness trainer Tracy Anderson shows you how to do the Stretch, Bend, and Kick workout move. Precision is key with this exercise, so pay close attention to each step of this move. This workout targets the chest, abs, glutes, and hamstrings.