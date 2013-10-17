Want to lose your arm jiggle for good? Watch this video and learn how to do triceps dips. This no-equipment exercise will tone the muscles on the back of your arms from shoulder to elbow, and will get you ready for tank top season. Keep your shoulders down to prevent injury. Do 15 reps.
Tricep Dips
