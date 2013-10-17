In this video, Cynthia Sass shows you how to do a straight leg raise. If done properly, this exercise helps prevent pain while strengthening your knees at the same time. Make sure to engage your abdominal muscles to not only sculpt your tummy, but also protect your lower back. Repeat 10 to 20 times on each side.
Straight Leg Raise
