If you want to strengthen your upper body, the upward dog is probably the yoga pose for you. Not only does it increase flexibility in your spine, it also opens your chest and shoulders. Plus, it's also a great post-workout stretch! Watch this video and practice this highly beneficial and therapeutic move.
Upward Dog
