Thumb Arm Figure 8

Want to eliminate upper arm jiggle? In this video, learn how to do a workout move that looks easy, but is deceptively challenging. This power move is totally worth it, whether you want arms like Jessica Biel's, stronger shoulders, or a little more flex in your biceps.

See the first workout move
See the full workout for sleek, sexy arms

Health.com
December 09, 2013

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up