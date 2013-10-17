The straight-line side lift works your core and obliques to blast belly fat and whittle your waist. The secret for better results: Superglue your legs together and move them as one. Watch this video, do 10 reps for each side, and repeat three times.
Straight Line Side Lifts
The straight-line side lift works your core and obliques to blast belly fat and whittle your waist. The secret for better results: Superglue your legs together and move them as one. Watch this video, do 10 reps for each side, and repeat three times.