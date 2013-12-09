Want to work out your arms, shoulders, legs, and glutes? In this video, you can learn how to do a well-rounded move that helps tone your abs and improves balance. To increase the intensity, you can use a heavier medicine ball or hold two weights.
Split "Lunge" Squat Rotation
