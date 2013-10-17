Heel Slides

The heel slide is done with a towel and it's a great way to work your lower body. Watch this video to learn how to do this exercise, which challenges you to stabilize the muscles in your abdomen, legs, and butt.

See the next workout move
See the full cellulite-fighting workout

Health.com
October 17, 2013

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up