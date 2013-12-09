Break out your pom-poms and favorite team jersey for this video. The Cheerleader is a workout move that builds lower body strength and stamina. For added difficulty and muscle toning, increase the pace or hold a 3-pound dumbbell in each hand.
See the next workout move
See the full Metabolism-Boosting Workout
Cheerleader
Break out your pom-poms and favorite team jersey for this video. The Cheerleader is a workout move that builds lower body strength and stamina. For added difficulty and muscle toning, increase the pace or hold a 3-pound dumbbell in each hand.