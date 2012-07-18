Skip to main content
Health A-Z
Birth Control
Breast Cancer
Cold, Flu, and Sinus
Crohn's Disease
Depression
Diabetes (Type 2)
Eczema
Eye Health
Heart Disease
Hepatitis C
HIV
Multiple Sclerosis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Skin Conditions
Sleep
News
Fitness
30-Day Core Challenge
30-Day Total Body Challenge
Food
Nutrition
Recipes
30-Day No Takeout Challenge
21-Day Veggie Challenge
Weight Loss
30-Day Weight Loss Challenge
Life
Home
Mind & Body
Family
Pets
Sex
Relationships
Beauty
Style
Celebrities
Newsletter
Oral Health
Health Collections
Subscribe
Search
Close
Health A-Z
Birth Control
Breast Cancer
Cold, Flu, and Sinus
Crohn's Disease
Depression
Diabetes (Type 2)
Eczema
Eye Health
Heart Disease
Hepatitis C
HIV
Multiple Sclerosis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Skin Conditions
Sleep
News
Fitness
30-Day Core Challenge
30-Day Total Body Challenge
Food
Nutrition
Recipes
30-Day No Takeout Challenge
21-Day Veggie Challenge
Weight Loss
30-Day Weight Loss Challenge
Life
Home
Mind & Body
Family
Pets
Sex
Relationships
Beauty
Style
Celebrities
Newsletter
Oral Health
Health Collections
Subscription
Give a Gift
Magazine Customer Service
Advertising
Stay Connected
Health
Magazine june 2009 Archive
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Current Issue
Current Issue
Brooke Shields’ Candid Advice on Healthy Living
Babies After 40: The Hidden Health Risks of Mid-Life Pregnancy
50 Secrets to Great Summer Hair
How to Find Time for Workouts
America's Healthiest Beauty Buys
Bethenny Frankel’s Skinny Summer Tips
Meet the Members of Our Health Expert Network
CUSTOMER SERVICE
Pay Your Bill
Email Us
Renew Your Subscription
Change Your Address
Archives
May 2009
April 2009
March 2009
January 2009
December 2008
November 2008
October 2008
September 2008
July/August 2008
June 2008
sponsored stories
�
�
trending
5 Things Dermatologists Will Never Put on Their Faces
How to Make 3-Ingredient Pancakes
This Berry Smoothie Has a Secret Fat-Burning Ingredient
7 Foods That Help You Sleep
5 Foods to Eat for Vitamin D
These Are the Fruits and Vegetables You Should Always Buy Organic
How to Make Overnight Oats
12 Low-Calorie Foods That Speed Weight Loss
The Fastest Exercise to Lift Your Butt
Get Stronger, Healthier, Happier
Sign up to receive our best tips, workouts, recipes, and more.
Sign up
No Thanks
PRIVACY POLICY