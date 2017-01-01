Allergies About one-third of adults have nasal allergies and all the misery that go along with them. Find out the most common triggers of allergic reactions, the best ways to treat your symptoms, and how to avoid allergens to stop allergy misery before it gets started. View the Feed Add this Feed

Asthma Asthma doesn't have to control your life. Learn more about the causes, symptoms, and treatment of asthma in both children and adults. View the Feed Add this Feed

Cholesterol A guide to controlling and managing your cholesterol, including the risks of high levels of bad cholesterol or LDL, risks of low HDL or good cholesterol, and medications. View the Feed Add this Feed

Cold, Flu, and Sinus Everyone gets the sniffles. Find out how to stop colds, flu, and sinus infections before they get started, and get the skinny on traditional and natural remedies that really work. View the Feed Add this Feed

Depression Our expert guide to diagnosing and treating depression, bipolar disorder, and postpartum depression. View the Feed Add this Feed