- Calories per serving 228
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 30g
- Carbohydrate per serving 4g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 100mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 331mg
- Calcium per serving 11mg
Pork Medallions with Cider-Sage Sauce
Use a stainless-steel pan for pork to get superhigh heat, which makes for better browning.
How to Make It
Warm a large skillet over medium-high heat; season pork on both sides with salt and pepper. Add 2 tsp. oil to skillet; swirl to coat. Add pork and cook until deeply golden, about 3 minutes. Turn and cook until just cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes longer. Transfer to a platter and tent with foil to keep warm.
Add remaining 1 tsp. oil, shallot and sage to skillet; sauté for 30 seconds to 1 minute. Add vinegar and cider and cook, stirring to release brown bits from bottom of skillet, until liquid has reduced by about half, about 1 minute. Remove skillet from heat; add mustard and butter and swirl until sauce is creamy. Spoon sauce over pork and serve immediately.