- Calories per serving 281
- Fat per serving 22g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 19g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 12mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 416mg
- Calcium per serving 149mg
Seven-Green Kale Salad with Buttermilk Dressing
Photo: John Kernick
You can refrigerate this dressing for up to 1 day.
How to Make It
Step 1
Make dressing: In a small bowl, whisk together all dressing ingredients.
Step 2
Make salad: In a small skillet over medium-low heat, toast pine nuts, shaking skillet occasionally, until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Transfer nuts to a plate to cool.
Step 3
Working with a handful at a time, stack kale leaves and cut them crosswise into thin strips. Put shredded kale in a large salad bowl, drizzle with oil and sprinkle with salt. Using your hands, massage kale with oil and salt so that it wilts a bit. Add apples, cucumber and herbs, then add dressing and toss well. Scatter pine nuts on top of salad and serve immediately.