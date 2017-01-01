Seven-Green Kale Salad with Buttermilk Dressing

Photo: John Kernick
Prep Time
25 Mins
Cook Time
5 Mins
Yield
Serves: 8
Dana Cowin
March 2016

You can refrigerate this dressing for up to 1 day.

Ingredients

  • Dressing:
  • 1/2 cup buttermilk
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • Salad:
  • 1 cup pine nuts
  • 2 pounds Tuscan kale (also called dinosaur or lacinato kale), stems removed and discarded
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 green apples, cored and finely diced
  • 1 large English cucumber, finely diced
  • 1/2 cup each finely chopped dill, flat-leaf parsley, mint and basil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 281
  • Fat per serving 22g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 19g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 12mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 416mg
  • Calcium per serving 149mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Make dressing: In a small bowl, whisk together all dressing ingredients.

Step 2

Make salad: In a small skillet over medium-low heat, toast pine nuts, shaking skillet occasionally, until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Transfer nuts to a plate to cool.

Step 3

Working with a handful at a time, stack kale leaves and cut them crosswise into thin strips. Put shredded kale in a large salad bowl, drizzle with oil and sprinkle with salt. Using your hands, massage kale with oil and salt so that it wilts a bit. Add apples, cucumber and herbs, then add dressing and toss well. Scatter pine nuts on top of salad and serve immediately.

