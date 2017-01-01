Roasted Winter Vegetables with Miso Vinaigrette

Photo: John Kernick
Prep Time
35 Mins
Cook Time
40 Mins
Yield
Serves: 8
Dana Cowin
March 2016

To help vegetables brown evenly, give them an occasional stir while they're roasting, and slice denser veggies (like carrots), into smaller pieces than you would lighter ones (like Brussels sprouts).

Ingredients

  • 4 pounds winter vegetables (such as butternut squash, white and sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts and parsnips), peeled and/or trimmed as necessary and cut into 1-inch pieces (about 8 cups)
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 teaspoons Asian sesame oil
  • 1/4 cup rice vinegar
  • 3 tablespoons white miso
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds
  • 3 scallions, thinly sliced

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 240
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 41g
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 613mg
  • Calcium per serving 95mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°F with racks in upper and lower thirds. Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with parchment.

Step 2

In a large bowl, toss vegetables with olive oil and salt. Divide vegetables evenly between baking sheets, spreading them out in a single layer. Roast, stirring occasionally and switching baking sheets halfway through, until tender and very browned, 30 to 40 minutes.

Step 3

In a small bowl, whisk together sesame oil, rice vinegar, miso, soy sauce and honey.

Step 4

Remove vegetables from oven and transfer to a serving bowl. Immediately toss with miso vinaigrette. Scatter sesame seeds and scallions on top and serve.

