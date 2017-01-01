- Calories per serving 155
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 24g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 1mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 44mg
- Calcium per serving 9mg
Warm Rolled Barley
Photo: Travis Rathbone
For a different flavor, try swapping in dried cherries and sliced almonds.
How to Make It
In a large ziplock bag, combine barley flakes, blueberries, nuts, sugar, cinnamon and salt; shake to mix. (You can store the sealed bag for up to a month in a cool, dry place.) To prepare a single portion, place 1/3 cup cereal mixture in a medium microwavable bowl. Add 1/2 cup water and microwave, uncovered, for 3 minutes. Let stand for 2 minutes before serving.