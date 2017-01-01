- Calories per serving 310
- Fat per serving 22g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 11g
- Carbohydrate per serving 21g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 25mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 578mg
- Calcium per serving 72mg
Charred Brussels Sprouts with Pancetta and Fig Glaze
For a sweet-and-salty version, add a drizzle of aged balsamic vinegar to this side. Want more crunch? Swap in bacon instead of pancetta.
How to Make It
In a large frying pan, heat 1 Tbsp. oil over medium heat. Add pancetta and cook, stirring occasionally, until crisp, about 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer pancetta to a small bowl. Raise heat to medium-high and add remaining 2 Tbsp. oil. Add Brussels sprouts, keeping them in a single layer as much as possible. (Having a few extra sprouts, as shown here, is fine, but if they are mounded in a pile, they will not brown or cook evenly. If necessary, use a larger pan, cook them in 2 batches or pull out extra for another use.) Stir in salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until Brussels sprouts are tender and well browned, even charred in spots, about 10 minutes. If sprouts brown too quickly, lower heat to medium.
Add fig jam and 1 Tbsp. water; stir until jam melts and coats Brussels sprouts. Add pancetta and pepper and stir to combine. Taste and add additional salt or pepper if needed. Serve warm.