Charred Brussels Sprouts with Pancetta and Fig Glaze

Step 1

In a large frying pan, heat 1 Tbsp. oil over medium heat. Add pancetta and cook, stirring occasionally, until crisp, about 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer pancetta to a small bowl. Raise heat to medium-high and add remaining 2 Tbsp. oil. Add Brussels sprouts, keeping them in a single layer as much as possible. (Having a few extra sprouts, as shown here, is fine, but if they are mounded in a pile, they will not brown or cook evenly. If necessary, use a larger pan, cook them in 2 batches or pull out extra for another use.) Stir in salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until Brussels sprouts are tender and well browned, even charred in spots, about 10 minutes. If sprouts brown too quickly, lower heat to medium.