- Calories per serving 266
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 58g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 12mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 21mg
- Calcium per serving 75mg
Stuffed Baked Apples with Maple Yogurt Cream
You'll get the taste of apple pie without the empty calories of a fattening crust. This recipe boasts a boost of calcium from yogurt and a natural bit of sweetness from maple syrup.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375ºF. Using an apple corer or paring knife, core apples to create a 3/4-inch-wide tunnel; do not cut through bottom of apples. Stir together oats, prunes, apricots, 2 Tbsp. maple syrup, cinnamon and cloves. Spoon mixture into apples, packing in filling and mounding it slightly on top.
Place apples in an 8-inch square baking dish and pour 1/2 cup water into bottom of dish. Dot tops of apples with butter and loosely cover with foil. Bake for 20 minutes. Uncover and continue to bake until apples are tender but not falling apart, 20 to 30 minutes longer. Let cool slightly.
Stir together yogurt and remaining 1 Tbsp. maple syrup. Serve with warm apples.