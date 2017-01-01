Pear Galette

Photo: Travis Rathbone
Prep Time
40 Mins
Cook Time
50 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
Serves: 10
Lori Powell
March 2016

This recipe gets healthier thanks to fiber-rich whole grains and natural sweetness from pure maple syrup.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup white whole-wheat flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 4 ounces cream cheese, cold
  • 8 tablespoons plus 2 tsp. unsalted butter, cold, cut into small pieces
  • 3 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 1 1/2 pounds pears (about 3), such as Bosc, Anjou or Bartlett
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
  • 1/2 cup dried cranberries
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten
  • 2 teaspoons coarse sugar, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 249
  • Fat per serving 15g
  • Saturated fat per serving 9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 28g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 58mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 105mg
  • Calcium per serving 39mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Whisk flour and salt. Using your fingers, rub cream cheese and 8 Tbsp. butter into flour mixture until butter is almost incorporated and pea-size lumps form. Add 1 Tbsp. each cold water and maple syrup; mix with a fork until a rough dough forms. Gather dough into a 1-inch-thick disk and wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least 20 minutes.

Step 2

Preheat oven to 400ºF with a rack in middle. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment. Cut another piece of parchment to fit a 10-inch skillet. Halve, core and slice pears 1/8 inch thick; in a bowl, toss with lemon juice, cinnamon and nutmeg.

Step 3

In skillet, melt remaining 2 tsp. butter over medium-low heat. Add pear mixture. Cover surface of pears with parchment round and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Remove parchment and stir in cranberries and remaining 2 Tbsp. maple syrup. Cook until liquid is reduced to a glaze, about 2 minutes longer. Remove from heat and let cool slightly in skillet.

Step 4

On a well-floured surface, roll out dough into a 13-inch round. Transfer to prepared sheet and brush top with egg. Using a slotted spoon, mound pears in center, leaving a 3-inch border. Discard juices. Fold pastry edges up and over filling, pleating dough as you go and leaving center exposed. Brush all over with egg; sprinkle with sugar, if desired. Bake until dough is golden brown on top and bottom and pears are tender, about 40 minutes. Let cool completely in pan on a wire rack. Cut into wedges and serve; refrigerate leftovers.

