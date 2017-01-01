- Calories per serving 73
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 10g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 7mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 29mg
- Calcium per serving 6mg
Loaded Oatmeal Cookies
The coconut palm sugar in these cookies boasts vitamin C, potassium iron, and zinc.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350ºF with racks in upper and lower thirds. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment. Whisk flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt.
Using an electric mixer on medium speed, beat butter and sugars until light, about 3 minutes. Beat in eggs 1 at a time until incorporated and mixture is creamy, scraping down sides of bowl as needed. Beat in vanilla.
Reduce mixer speed to low and gradually beat in flour mixture until just combined. Fold in chocolate chips, oats, pecans and coconut.
Scoop dough into 1-inch balls, arranging as many as will fit on prepared sheets, spaced 1 inch apart. Bake, switching sheets halfway through, until lightly browned and set, about 15 minutes. Let cool slightly on sheets on wire racks, then transfer to racks to cool completely. Repeat with remaining dough.