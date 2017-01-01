Spiced Pumpkin Whoopie Pies

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350ºF with racks in upper and lower thirds. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment. Whisk flours, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

Step 2 Using an electric mixer on medium speed, blend coconut oil and brown sugar. Beat in pumpkin, eggs and spices. Scrape down sides of bowl; fold in flour mixture.

Step 3 Drop rounded tablespoonfuls of batter 1 inch apart on prepared sheets. Bake, switching sheets halfway through, until cookies spring back when lightly pressed, 13 to 15 minutes. Let cool slightly on sheets on wire racks, then transfer to racks to cool completely. Repeat with remaining batter.