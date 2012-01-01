- Calories per serving 522
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 48g
- Carbohydrate per serving 48g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 109mg
- Iron per serving 6mg
- Sodium per serving 563mg
- Calcium per serving 106mg
Quinoa Roasted Chicken with Olive Gremolata
William Meppem
This dinner packs 7 grams of fiber and 48 grams of belly-flattening protein into each serving to keep you feeling fuller longer.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350ºF. Place quinoa in base of an ovenproof baking dish. In a saucepan, bring broth to a boil over medium-high heat; pour over quinoa. Cover and bake for 10 minutes. Stir quinoa, top with beans and chicken and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cover dish tightly with foil and bake until quinoa is tender and chicken is cooked through, 25 to 30 minutes.
Step 2
Make gremolata: In a bowl, mix parsley, mint, lemon zest and juice, olives and oil until well combined. Divide chicken and quinoa among 4 plates. Spoon gremolata over and serve.
Adapted with permission from Fresh and Light, by Donna Hay. Copyright 2012.